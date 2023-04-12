Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 21,900 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BWA opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

