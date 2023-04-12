Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,736 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in BCE by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BCE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
BCE Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE BCE opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60.
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
