Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,736 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in BCE by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BCE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BCE opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.