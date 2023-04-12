Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,449 shares of company stock worth $1,490,088. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Shares of YUM opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average of $124.76.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.