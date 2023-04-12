Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 763 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.26 and its 200-day moving average is $393.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

