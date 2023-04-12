HighTower Trust Company N.A. Makes New $302,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

