HighTower Trust Company N.A. Reduces Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 113.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.