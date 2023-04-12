HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 16,073 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

T opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

