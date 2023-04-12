4,095 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $12,495,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $64.57.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

