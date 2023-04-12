WealthTrust Axiom LLC Takes Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 512.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 90,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $880,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.03.

Retractable Technologies Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

