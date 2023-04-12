627 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $520.97 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $485.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.86.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

