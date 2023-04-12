WealthTrust Axiom LLC Makes New Investment in Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.11% of Biora Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,860,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Biora Therapeutics stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.93.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

