Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $591.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.09 and its 200-day moving average is $184.50. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

