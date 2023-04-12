Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 457,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,864,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 384,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,412,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

CINF opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.