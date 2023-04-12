Narwhal Capital Management Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,180 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.45. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

