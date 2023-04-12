Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $438.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $487.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.