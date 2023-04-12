Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:PAUG opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.