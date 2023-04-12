1,358 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.