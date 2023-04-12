Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $286.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.58. The company has a market cap of $180.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $333.95.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.