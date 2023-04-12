Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

