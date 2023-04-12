Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,823 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $80,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 170.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

MAIN opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 64.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.85%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also

