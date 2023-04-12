Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.6 %

EMN stock opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

