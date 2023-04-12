Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,651 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,998,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 355,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the period.

Shares of RA opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

