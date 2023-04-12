Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,940,297. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Shares of EW opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.