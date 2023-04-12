Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 910 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,814,000 after acquiring an additional 140,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after purchasing an additional 386,551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 352,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,467,000 after purchasing an additional 274,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,992,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,034,000 after purchasing an additional 91,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

