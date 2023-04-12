Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 853 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 21,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 37,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

