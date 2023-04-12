HighTower Trust Company N.A. Acquires New Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at $650,481,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

