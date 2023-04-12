HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kellogg by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 74,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,952,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.