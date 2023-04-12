HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $307,000 Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,591 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,865,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,984,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,032,000 after purchasing an additional 904,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,691,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after acquiring an additional 500,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.