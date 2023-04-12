First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Position Lowered by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 135,561 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 435.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 135,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 110,531 shares in the last quarter.

UCON stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

