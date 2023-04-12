HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $365,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,293 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

