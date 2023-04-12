HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 74 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,887. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen raised their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $201.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average of $158.34.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

