HighTower Trust Company N.A. Buys New Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Black Hills stock opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

