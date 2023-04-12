SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.87.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.68. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.