Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,720,000 after buying an additional 540,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after buying an additional 224,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,087,000 after buying an additional 549,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

