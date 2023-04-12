Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $349.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $349.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.68.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $283.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.54.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Biogen by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

