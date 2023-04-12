HighTower Trust Company N.A. Purchases 99 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IJH opened at $249.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

