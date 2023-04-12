Jessup Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000. Eli Lilly and makes up about 3.1% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $364.04 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.40 and its 200 day moving average is $346.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

