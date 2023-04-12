Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $16.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

