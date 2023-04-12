Essex LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Essex LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average is $116.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

