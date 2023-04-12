Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476,730 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRO opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

