Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 347,455 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Comstock Resources worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

