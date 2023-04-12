Essex LLC Invests $415,000 in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Essex LLC owned 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

IPAY stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.73.

About ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

