Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 33,570 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,570 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

