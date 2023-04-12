Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212,787 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of N-able worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of N-able by 41.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in N-able by 15.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in N-able by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of N-able by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 239,546 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able Price Performance

Shares of N-able stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 149.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

NABL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

In related news, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $305,002.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $103,899.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,247.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $305,002.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,922 shares of company stock worth $667,210. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.