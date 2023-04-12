Essex LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Essex LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 871 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $371.11 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.14 and a 200-day moving average of $337.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

