Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 758,055 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 758,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.85% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $984,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,475 shares of company stock worth $181,713 and have sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PMT opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

