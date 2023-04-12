Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,371 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after acquiring an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

