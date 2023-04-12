Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes $10.01 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,191 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,048,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $197.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.47 and a 200 day moving average of $173.44.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

