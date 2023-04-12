Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $328,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

