Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.26.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $338.21 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

